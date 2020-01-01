Little Mix to perform at empty 125,000 capacity venue for new TV deal

Little Mix will take the stage at iconic British venue Knebworth House for a new TV deal.

The Black Magic hitmakers will perform at the empty venue as part of a deal with price comparison website ­Compare The ­Market, confirmed Britain's The Sun newspaper.

At this stage, it has yet to be decided whether the full show will be livestreamed, or if the footage will be used for TV commercials for the organisation, which is renowned for its two meerkat mascots, Aleksandr and Sergei.

Ahead of the show at the 125,000 capacity venue, a source close to the group told the publication: “It’s all go, go, go and they’re just ­figuring out the final details of how everything will pan out."

They added: “Whatever happens, the website is just chuffed to have signed up such big stars for the campaign because they know Little Mix’s loyal fans will be thrilled to see them finally performing again, for the first time since lockdown started.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, British boyband Take That reunited virtually with former member Robbie Williams for a Compare The Meerkat concert on YouTube, to raise funds for non-profits Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, who are helping crew members struggling after countless live shows were axed due to the health crisis.