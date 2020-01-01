50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for sharing memes following shooting incident

50 Cent has reached out to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion to apologise for sharing memes following her shooting incident.

Reports suggested the Savage rapper was barefoot when she was shot at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month and took off in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, who was later arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker confirmed in an emotional Instagram Live video on Monday that she was shot in both feet and required surgery to get the bullets out.

In Da Club star 50, real name Curtis Jackson, later reposted a clip taken from her broadcast, showing Megan expressing her frustration over people "painting fake-a*s narratives" about the altercation, and he apologised for sharing two memes that made light of the event.

"Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real, It sounded so crazy," the rapper captioned the clip. "@theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry."

The apology comes after Megan called out Draya Michele for making light of the situation, after the former Basketball Wives LA star made a joke about what may have allegedly gone down between her and rumoured boyfriend Lanez.

Model Chrissy Teigen also apologised and made her Twitter account private after joking about Megan following the shooting.