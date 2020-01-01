NEWS Coachella lawyers tell UK charity to rename fundraising event Newsdesk Share with :





Lawyers for Coachella have asked UK charity MS Trust to rename its upcoming 'Couch-ella' fundraising event "to avoid confusion".



Lawyers for Coachella have asked a UK charity to rename its 'Couch-ella' fundraising event.



MS Trust have revealed the US arts and music festival - which is held every year in the Californian desert - has taken issue with the online show's title, and noted the "chella" suffix is trademarked.



The 'Couch-ella' event has now been rebranded as the Home Festival and will otherwise go ahead as planned on August 22.



The online festival - which features John Shuttleworth and TV fitness guru Mr. Motivator - will include comedy, music, dance, arts and yoga for people to enjoyed from home.



MS Trust's chief executive David Martin told BBC News that lawyers warned the charity of "possible confusion" with the US festival.



He said: "They asked us to reconsider our name and see if there was something else we could use to avoid confusion.



"Half of me thought, 'Shall we take them head on?' But in reality when lawyers get involved it costs a lot and we didn't want to waste any of the charity's money."



He joked the organisation - which supports people affected by multiple sclerosis, an incurable condition affecting the brain and spinal cord - now shares "something in common with P Diddy".



Back in 2018, the rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - had to change the name of his own 'Combschella' event.



Coachella itself - which was headlined last year back Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala - has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is now set for April 2021 after previously being delayed until October.



A statement on the festival's official website reads: "Under the continuing health guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 will not take place this October as previously rescheduled.



"This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival.



"A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021.



"As of now, Coachella weekend one will take place April 9 - 11, 2021 and weekend two will be April 16 - 18, 2021."