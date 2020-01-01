NEWS Courtney Love reacts to name being found in Jeffrey Epstein's address book Newsdesk Share with :





Courtney Love hopes Jeffrey Epstein "burns in hell" after discovering that her name was found in the disgraced billionaire's address book.



Epstein committed suicide behind bars last year following sentencing for sex trafficking and related crimes. His close associate and ex-lover, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested on 2 July and with enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury.



As part of the investigation into Epstein's crimes, his little black book was discovered by journalist Nick Bryant, with the financier apparently documenting social connections to the rich and famous in its pages.



Former Hole singer Courtney's name is allegedly among those in the book - rumours she addressed on her Twitter page on Monday.



"Hey. About my name in Epstein’s address book, it’s creepy as f**k that I’m in that thing I agree," she wrote. "I didn’t know him, never met him, didn’t know who he was. Apparently he collected celebrity phone numbers. The end. Hope he burns in Avici hell."



Further investigation into the book, and an interview with Epstein's former house manager Alfredo Rodriguez, found that it was employees of Epstein who allegedly collated the numbers for the book, rather than the financier himself.



Britain's Prince Andrew and U.S. President Donald Trump, both known Epstein associates, are among the other names to apparently feature in the book.