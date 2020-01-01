Kim Kardashian pictured 'hysterically crying' during tense conversation with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been pictured in floods of tears during a tense conversation with her husband Kanye West.

The reality star flew to Wyoming to be with her spouse following several weeks of concerning behaviour, which she revealed in a statement was part of Kanye's most recent bipolar episode.

Following their reunion, the couple went to fast food restaurant Wendy's on Monday afternoon, and when they got back to their ranch, Kim was photographed visibly upset during a chat with an animated Kanye.

In pictures published on numerous websites, the mother-of-four can be seen struggling to hold back her tears as she chats with the Gold Digger rapper, following reports she's been trying to get him help for his mental health struggles.

Once the pair spotted they were being photographed, Kim did her best to compose herself as they headed into their vast home.

A source told People of the situation: "As soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car."

Noting that Kim was "hysterically crying", the insider added: "Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks. She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her.

"It’s all a bad situation. She decided to fly to Cody (Wyoming) to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore."

Kanye's headline-making antics included him claiming that he and Kim considered aborting their first child together, alleging that he's been trying to divorce Kim for two years, and suggesting that his wife is trying to have him sectioned under the mental health act.

Neither Kim nor Kanye have posted on their social media pages since she's been in Wyoming.