Primal Scream singer Denise Johnson dies

Primal Scream singer Denise Johnson has died.

The Manchester, England music legend, who also worked with Electronic, New Order, and A Certain Ratio, was most famous for working on Primal Scream's acclaimed Screamadelica album.

She was preparing to release her debut acoustic solo album, Where Does It Go, on 25 September.

The Stone Roses singer Ian Brown and New Order's Stephen Morris are leading tributes to the singer, with Brown tweeting: "RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X", and Morris adding: "Shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Denise Johnson. An absolutely beautiful lady. Rest In Peace Denise x."

There have also been tributes from 808 State, The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons, Reverend & The Makers, and Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler, who shared the band’s Don’t Fight It Feel It in tribute to Johnson and producer Andrew Weatherall, who died earlier this year.