Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.

Reports suggest the Savage rapper was barefoot when she was shot and took off in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, who was later arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police took Megan to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after realising she needed treatment and now the 25-year-old has confirmed the drama was more serious than initial news reports.

Tearing up on Instagram Live on Monday as she updated fans on her condition, Megan said: "I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out... It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it's not funny."

Defending herself against people who are spreading rumours about the shooting incident, Megan insisted nothing that has come out so far is true.

"I see a lot of people painting fake a** narratives and making up stories and all this other wack a** s**t," she stated, "but I also see a lot of people that have been, like, very supportive and I just really appreciate that."

Refuting the many stories that have circulated about her, Megan added: "I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s**t, and thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones."