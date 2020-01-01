J.Lo celebrates fiance's birthday with touching video

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday with an Instagram show of affection on Monday.

The singer shared a compilation video full of photos and clips set to Frankie Valli's 1967 hit Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, to mark the occasion.

The footage featured snaps of the former baseball star as a child and images from his playing career.

"You are on TV right now and I’m sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn’t matter," Lopez captioned her post, "That’s the blessing I have in you."

"Happy birthday 13," she added, referring to Rodriguez's Yankees jersey number.

Rodriguez did the same to honour J.Lo when she turned 51 last week, writing: "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!"

The couple has been dating since February 2017, becoming engaged two years later. Their wedding has been postponed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.