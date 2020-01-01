NEWS Primal Scream ‘Screamadelica’ singer Denise Johnson dies aged 53 Newsdesk Share with :





The singer - who was part of the band from 1990 to 1995, and was best known for her performance on the band’s 1991 album ‘Screamadelica’ - has passed away, a friend of the star has confirmed on Twitter.



Denise featured on two of Primal Scream’s biggest hits - ‘Higher Than The Sun’ and ‘Don’t Fight It, Feel It’ - and was also known for her work with a string of other artists, including The Pet Shop Boys, Bernard Sumner, and Johnny Marr’s group Electronic.



The singer was planning to release her debut acoustic album, ‘Where Does it Go’, in September this year.



As of the time of writing, no further details have been released concerning Denise’s death, but musical stars have flooded social media to pay their respects.



Primal Scream’s bassist, Simone Marie, tweeted: “Very sad news. love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x (sic)”



Whilst Happy Mondays musician Rowetta wrote: “Sad sad news today

“I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young.

“We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time.

“A great loss to Manchester and music.

“My condolences to her family & loved ones. (sic)”



Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown tweeted: “RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X (sic)”, and a tweet from Stephen Morris of Joy Division and New Order said he was “shocked and devastated” to hear of her death.



808 State also paid their respects on Twitter, writing: “I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts - but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx (sic)”