Bobby Brown pays tribute to Bobbi Kristina on fifth anniversary of tragic death

Singer Bobby Brown has paid tribute to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina on the fifth anniversary of her tragic death.

The 51-year-old singer has remembered his late daughter - who passed away in 2015 at the age of just 22 - took to Instagram on Sunday (26.07.20) and said she is in his heart "every day".



He wrote: "There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you (sic)"



On the same date last year, Bobby again posted on Instagram as he penned an emotional letter to his daughter.



He said at the time: "Hi baby girl,



"Every day I hold you close to my heart. I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed."



Bobby also referenced the success of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, which is the domestic violence shelter he founded in 2015 in his daughter's honour.



He explained: "In keeping the flame burning, our family has started The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that is doing great things to help others in need, the way you would have if you were here. Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory. (sic)"



The 'My Prerogative' hitmaker previously said he will never get over Bobbi's death.



He said: "You never really get over it. I go through it every day. Just the thought of her and looking at my youngest daughter and my other kids, knowing they'll never get to know their oldest sister is a struggle. It gets rough sometimes. Of course, I have to go through it because I can't change it."



Before she passed away, Bobbi spent six months in a coma after she was found unresponsive in a bath tub - similar scenes to that of her mother Whitney Houston.