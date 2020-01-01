Ed Sheeran credits wife Cherry Seaborn for helping him battle 'addictive personality'

Ed Sheeran has revealed he used to binge on alcohol and junk food until he was sick.

The Shape of You hitmaker opened up on his "very addictive personality" in a chat with an American self-help book publisher, reported Britain's The Sun newspaper, and credited his wife Cherry Seaborn for helping him through his struggles.

During the very candid interview, Ed revealed that when he was reading Elton John's autobiography he could see similarities in their stories.

"He would be like, 'I would just go on an ice cream binge and eat four f**king desserts until I throw it up,' and I was like, 'I've done that before'," the singer observed.

"I'm covered in tattoos and I kind of don't do things by halves so if I'm gonna drink, I see no point in having a glass of wine," he added. "I'd rather have two bottles."

Ed's struggles have been fuelled by the challenges of fame, with his 180-date X tour his lowest moment, according to the star, who said that, "it's all fun and games at the start, then it starts getting just sad..."

"I think that's probably the lowest that I've been and I kind of ballooned," he shared. "I felt, 'What was the point?' In a dark way, like, 'Why am I around? What is the point?'"

However, he went on to praise Cherry, who he wed in 2018, for helping him change his lifestyle and start making healthy choices, including cutting back on the booze and focusing on his mental health.