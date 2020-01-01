Kanye West visits hospital for anxiety hours after apologising to wife Kim

Kanye West visited a hospital emergency room on Saturday - just hours after apologising to wife Kim Kardashian following a week of social media outbursts.

The rapper has been hitting headlines in recent weeks due to his unusual behaviour, including tearfully confessing he and Kim considered aborting their first child and accusing her of being unfaithful and trying to force him into hospital.

Kim responded by releasing a statement, asking the public to respect their family’s privacy as her husband dealt with a bipolar episode, which then prompted Kanye to share a heartfelt apology to his wife on Saturday.

"I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote on Twitter. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

However, it seems penning the statement took its toll on the Yeezy star, as he was photographed attending a hospital near his ranch in Wyoming, amid reports he was struggling with "overwhelming anxiety".

"Kanye has been experiencing a lot of anxiety lately. He has been surrounded by a lot of people and started to feel really overwhelmed," a source close to the rapper told Us Weekly magazine.

"Kanye decided to go to the hospital to get checked out. Upon his arrival, Kanye decided he'd rather be seen at home. He headed back to his home - an ambulance followed. Kanye was treated and his doctor says his vitals are normal. He's feeling better."