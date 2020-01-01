George Michael's sister died after falling into diabetic coma

George Michael's sister Melanie died after falling into a diabetic coma, it has been revealed.

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home in north London on Christmas Day last year - three years to the day after her singer brother passed away.

The hairdresser's cause of death has been shrouded in mystery, with paramedics insisting it wasn't being treated as suspicious, and now the Daily Mirror has revealed the 59-year-old died from diabetic ketoacidosis.

According to the publication, a post-mortem was carried out in March this year by Jonathan Stevens, Assistant Coroner for Inner London North, with the results listing diabetes as an underlying cause of death.

Hypertensive heart disease, obesity and bronchopneumonia were also recorded as other significant conditions Melanie suffered from, with Stephens stating that the official cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis - a complication caused by a lack of insulin and extremely high levels of blood sugar.