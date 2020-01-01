Justin Bieber visits pal Kanye West after rapper postpones new album

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin were seen hugging Kanye West during a visit to the troubled rapper's ranch in Wyoming over the weekend.

The Gold Digger star has been hitting headlines due to his worrying behaviour, which has included saying at a presidential campaign rally that he and wife Kim Kardashian nearly aborted their daughter North, and tweeting that he's been "trying to divorce" the reality star since 2018.

He's being staying in Wyoming during the period and, on Friday - the day he was due to release new album Donda - his team posted that, "DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus," along with a picture of the two sitting side by side talking. Photos also emerged of Kanye sharing a hug with Justin and Hailey.

The post seemingly refers to the low-income YEEZY HOME housing project the star has been working on for several years for those in need.

Despite saying that the album was due to be released at midnight on Thursday, the deadline passed without any sign of the offering on streaming services. Kanye has yet to address the apparent delay on his Twitter page.

Although his new music may be on hold, he is still focused on his presidential campaign. Kanye has missed the filing deadline in several states and will have to rely on write-in votes in those states, but remains confident he will overcome presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION,” Kanye tweeted on Saturday. Seconds later he added, “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION.”

Kanye has insisted that his presidential run is not a publicity stunt and he has formed a presidential candidate committee called Kanye 2020. He has already selected a Vice Presidential running-mate in biblical life coach Michelle Tidball, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk is serving as a campaign adviser.

Meanwhile, rapper Meek Mill - who was slammed by Kanye last week over a 2018 meeting with Kim at a hotel to discuss prison reform - has split from the mother of his newborn son.

The All Eyes On You hitmaker denied hooking up with Kim following Kanye’s accusations, and on Sunday he confirmed he and Milan Harris, the mother of his newborn son, had separated.

"We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents...," he tweeted. "we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding (sic)!"