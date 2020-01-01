Tove Lo weds

Swedish pop star Tove Lo has secretly wed.

The Talking Body singer shared a photo from her wedding day to social media revealing she and Charlie Twaddle have tied the knot.

In the snap, which she posted to Instagram over the weekend, Tove wears a white dress with lace and mesh detailing. Charlie can be seen in a powder blue tuxedo. The pair are holding up their hands to show off their wedding bands.

"Oops!" she captioned the selfie.

The post came a month after Tove called Twaddle 'the love of my life' in a birthday message to the New Zealander.

She also made it clear she had found her soulmate in an earlier social media post, writing to Charlie: "No one makes me laugh more than you and I feel so lucky I get to create with you and see the world together."

Adding: "I love your massive head and your big smile, and you’re the most generous, loving human (with a hint of weirdness which matches my sprinkle of crazy)," Tove exalted, "You’re my person."

The couple met in Los Angeles. Last year Tove spoke to Metro about her relationship, telling the publication: "LA is where I met my boyfriend, although he is from New Zealand. He is a creative but not a musician and with his job he can travel with me."