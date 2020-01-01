Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout the last week.

After tearfully confessing he and Kim considered aborting their first child during a political rally in South Carolina on Sunday, the bipolar rapper took to Twitter to express his aggrievement with his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Accusing Kim of cheating on him and trying to force him into hospital, Kanye claimed he had been trying to divorce her while comparing her mum to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and calling her a 'white supremacist'.

Kim responded by releasing a statement which asked the public to respect their family’s privacy as her husband dealt with a bipolar episode.

Meanwhile, Kanye's concerned friends, including Dave Chappelle, Damon Dash and Justin Bieber jetted off to his ranch home in Wyoming to check in on him.

And it seems their input has been helpful - on Saturday, Kanye returned to Twitter and wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me."

He added: "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."