Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama

Blake Lively has made it clear she has no problem with pal Taylor Swift's revealing the name of her third child on her new album Folklore by raving about the release.

One of the songs, Betty, was a quiet tribute to the actress' daughter, who was born last year. Fans were quick to pick up on the importance of the track, which features references to the former Gossip Girl star's kids, Inez and James, with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood couple has never released the name of their third daughter.

But Lively was quick to make sure any drama surrounding the reveal was quashed, taking to Instagram on Saturday to gush about her friend's new release.

"Thank you Taylor Swift," the 32-year-old actress wrote, "Can we all just please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album?"

She continued her praise: "Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: LOVE."

Swift's surprise new release has become an instant hit - in its first 24 hours, Folklore exceeded sales of 1.3 million copies globally and broke the Spotify record for global first-day record streams by a female artist, with 80.6 million, according to Just Jared. Meanwhile, the album amassed well over 35 million streams on Apple Music, making it the most-streamed pop album on the platform in 24 hours.