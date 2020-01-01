NSG crowned Number 1 on the first ever Official UK Afrobeats Chart

The first ever Official Afrobeats Chart was unveiled this afternoon Sunday 26 July, with a special show on BBC Radio 1xtra hosted by Eddie Kadi, Shopsy Doo, Danai Mavunga and P Montana.The weekly Top 20, initiated by Afro Nation and compiled by the Official Charts Company, is understood to be one of the world’s first official charts for the genre, shining a spotlight on Afrobeats artists enjoying success in the UK. The chart is described as a landmark moment for a genre whose growing influence on popular music culture is exploding across the globe.NSG’s summer jam Grandad features on the East London group's debut mixtape Roots (released in June), and is officially the UK's biggest Afrobeats track this week.Celebrating the landmark Number 1, NSG told OfficialCharts.com:"Thank you for the recognition of our impact on the scene. We appreciate it and all fans of NSG, more hits to come."NSG score a second entry on the new Top 20 with Lupita at Number 5. The six-piece group unveiled new visuals for the track earlier this week.Rising star Darkoo opens at Number 2 with her latest track, the uplifting, feel-good Kryptonite - the follow-up to her massive breakout hit Gangsta with One Acen. The South Londoner threw her support behind the launch of the Afrobeats Chart earlier this week, describing it as a “game changer” for the scene.WizKid's brand-new song Smile ft. H.E.R opens at Number 3, and Burna Boy's celebratory Wonderful is at Number 4.Elsewhere in the first-ever Top 20, Nigerian singer and rapper Rema boasts two entries with Woman (6) and Ginger Me (10), Tiwa Savage opens at 11 with Dangerous Love, and Naira Marley's As E Dey Go is at 16.A weekly Spotify ‘Official UK Afrobeats Chart’ playlist featuring the 20 biggest Afrobeats tracks of the week plus a bonus slot to spotlight a new release for listeners to discover is also now available to subscribe to or embed. This week’s spotlight track is A Star, Mista Silva, Kwamz & Flava’s Dance With The Kings.