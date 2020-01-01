NEWS Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green Newsdesk Share with :





The Fleetwood Mac co-founder recently passed away age 73, and Stevie - who joined the band in 1975, after Peter had already left - has paid a glowing tribute to him.



She said in a statement posted on her Twitter account: "I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green. My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen.



"When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band.



"His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Mumford and Sons guitarist Winston Marshall has also paid tribute to the music star, whose death was announced on Saturday (25.07.20).



He wrote on Twitter: "RIP Peter Green. #GOAT . Man of the world, oh well, albatross, need your love so bad. Some of my favourites songs and performances of all time. Thank you for the music (sic)"



David Coverdale, the lead singer of Whitesnake, also hailed the late star, describing him as a "loved and admired" artist.



He said via Twitter: "An Artist I Truly Loved & Admired...From The First Time I Heard Him...I Supported The Original Fleetwood Mac At Redcar Jazz Club When I Was In A Local Band...He Was A Breathtaking Singer, Guitarist & Composer...



"I know Who I Will Be Listening To Today...RIP (sic)"