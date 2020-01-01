NEWS Peter Green has died aged 73 Newsdesk Share with :





The Fleetwood Mac co-founder passed away peacefully in his sleep over the weekend, a statement has confirmed.



The statement from Swan Turton solicitors said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days".



Peter Green was born in Bethnal Green in east London, and he formed Fleetwood Mac alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood in the late 1960s. He left the band a few years later in 1970 due to mental health problems.



He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia.



Alongside Peter, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer were all part of the group who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.



Peter and Fleetwood Mac's early years were celebrated at a recent gig at the London Palladium, attended by Mick Fleetwood, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons as well as guitarists Jonny Lang and Andy Fairweather Low.



And tributes have flooded in for Peter.



Peter Frampton shared: "Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace."



Whilst Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall added: "RIP Peter Green. #GOAT . Man of the world, oh well, albatross, need your love so bad. Some of my favourites songs and performances of all time. Thank you for the music (sic)"



Peter is survived by his daughter, Rosebud Samuels-Greenbaum, who he had with ex-wife Jane Samuels.