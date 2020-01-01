Demi Lovato grateful for love and life two years after overdose drama

A day after announcing her engagement to fiance Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato has marked two years after she was hospitalised following an accidental drug overdose.

The 27-year-old Sorry Not Sorry singer recalled her 'miracle day' in a note she posted on social media on Friday, two years to the day after her near-death drama.

"Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one," she wrote.

"It represents how the Dr’s (doctors) at Cedar's (sic) Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams," she marvelled.

Expressing her gratitude, Lovato continued: "Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible."

Lovato explained she worked hard to attain her good health:

"it’s not just because I fell in love (Although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life."

She shared that things that used to get her down 'for weeks or even months' now pass like 'tropical storms', thanks to her 'relationship with God'.

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first," she added.