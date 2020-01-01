Miranda Lambert: 'Coronavirus pandemic is a good test for new marriages'

Miranda Lambert has joked that the coronavirus pandemic has been a "good test" for her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin.

The Bluebird star has been in lockdown alongside her other half, who she married last year following a whirlwind romance. Their relationship has been going from strength to strength, and the pandemic has solidified their commitment to each other.

"If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test," Miranda told New York's Country 94.7 radio.

Miranda continued to admit the first month of lockdown she had "a lot of fun", before adding: "Well, not fun but I was like, 'Okay, we're off. We'll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.'"

But as the weeks continued, Miranda "cooked too much and ate way too much," before finding other "stuff to do."

When it comes to what she misses the most about her job, the 36-year-old named "the fans and the feeling", explaining: "I guess nothing made me realise that more than singing into a screen, which I absolutely hate and I just can't do it... I started this career 18 years ago for that feeling, not for my Zoom call."