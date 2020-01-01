The Chicks wish they'd held firm on George W. Bush criticism

Country superstars The Chicks wish they'd kept up their strident criticism of U.S. President George W. Bush and the 2003 Iraq War, despite their comments creating a media firestorm.

The trio, who was known as the Dixie Chicks at the time, upset their conservative fanbase when they announced at a 2003 gig at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire that they were "ashamed" Bush was from their home state of Texas and did not want America to be at war.

Initially, singer Natalie Maines apologised over the comments as they were blacklisted by country music radio stations across the U.S., an apology she later rescinded.

In an interview with Britain's Music Week magazine, Natalie insisted that she'd deal with the controversy rather differently nowadays.

"Well, now I absolutely would not give two f**ks... I wouldn't even do that half-a*s apology that I did on Diane Sawyer," she said. "I wouldn't allow people to do all of that trying to chase (the controversy) down and fix it. Not that a lot of people did. I would never feel that need again."

Fiddle player Martie Maguire also wishes they had been more strident in interviews.

"I felt really clear," she added. "You know, when you're going through a s**tstorm, you don't feel clear, you feel discombobulated. And when the dust settled, I really felt clear about what had happened and what was right and what was wrong. And what I wish I had said in interviews. Even though we were all supportive of each other, I wish I'd taken a stronger stance."

Revealing she wishes she'd given her bandmate more support, she continued: "There's one interview where one of the interviewers said something like, 'Well, didn't you sisters just want to look at Natalie and say, 'Why did you say that?' It was one of our big first answers to things, and I said something like, 'The fans love that she's who she is.'

"And I wish I just had said, 'Do you really think in this day and age, it's not OK to question the presidency?' There are lots of great quotes in history about how unpatriotic it is not to question power. I wish I'd had that in my back pocket and just let her have it."