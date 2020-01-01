Chrissy Teigen considering second breast reduction operation

Chrissy Teigen is contemplating having more breast reduction surgery as they are bigger than she expected following her recent operation.

The model, cookbook author, and TV personality previously announced she was preparing to go under the knife to have the implants she had inserted at the age of 20 removed after she began to experience discomfort, and in June, the 34-year-old revealed the operation had been a success as she tweeted: "surgery went great!"

However, on Thursday, Chrissy, who is married to musician John Legend, admitted she isn't completely satisfied with her procedure and is considering undergoing another.

The Chrissy's Court star took to Instagram to show off her outfit, which included a white tank top and jewellery.

"This is supposed to go over each (breast)," she referring to a gold body chain she was wearing. "And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them made smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

On Monday, the mother-of-two posted a clip of her operation after she was faced with messages from trolls who accused her of lying about the procedure. To prove the doubters wrong, Chrissy shared footage on Instagram in which she lifted up her yellow bikini top to expose the vertical scars that run down under her nipples.