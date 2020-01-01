NEWS One Direction streamed 8.8 billion times as they celebrate 10th anniversary Newsdesk Share with :





One Direction fans have streamed the band's tracks over 8.8 billion times in the last 10 years.



The boy band - which comprises of Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles - celebrated their 10 year anniversary as a band on Thursday (23.07.20) and fans of the 'Story of My Life' hitmakers have been using Spotify to show their love for the band from day one.



And the best streaming day for One Direction fans was November 13, 2015, which was the day the group released their 'Made in the AM' album.



The 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers feature in over 65 million playlists on Spotify, with 4.4 million of those dedicated specifically to One Direction.



And despite the band's last release being in 2015, One Direction still have a whopping 19 million monthly listeners as of July 2020.



On Spotify, their top five songs - all fan favourites - are 'Drag Me Down', 'Story of My Life', 'Perfect', 'What Makes You Beautiful' and 'History'.



And to celebrate One Direction's big day, Spotify have a range of new content for eager fans to view including behind-the-scenes footage for their biggest track 'What Makes You Beautiful', laid out in a clever vertical video, whilst more than 80 of their songs now have new looping visuals. There are also 10 new storylines, which feature special behind-the-song memories from the likes of songwriters Jamie Scott, Ruth-Anne Cunningham and Savan Kotecha, who all worked along the band throughout the years.