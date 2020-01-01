NEWS Joel Corry & MNEK’s 'Head & Heart' claims singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Summer dance anthem Head & Heart by Joel Corry ft. MNEK rises to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, earning both acts their first chart-topper.



The track notches up 68,000 chart sales this week, including 7.5 million streams, to dethrone three-week chart topper Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, which drops to 2.



Celebrating his first Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, Joel Corry told OfficialCharts.com:



“Thank you to everyone who has supported Head & Heart, this is literally the best moment of my life! I hope this track brings you some good times this summer. Thank you so much, I love you all.”



While Head & Heart is both artists’ first Number 1 single, it’s Joel’s third Top 10 single and MNEK’s fourth as a named artist.



Meanwhile, Harry Styles earns his third Top 5 with Watermelon Sugar, up one place to Number 5, and DJ Khaled earns the highest new entry of the week with Drake-assisted Greece (8). A second track by the pair, Popstar, enters at 11.



Headie One and Drake make a surprise entrance into this week’s chart at Number 9 with Only You Freestyle, released midweek (July 20) and debuting as Headie One’s third Top 10 single, while Drake’s tally grows to 22 Top 10s.



Big climbers this week include Chris Brown & Young Thug’s Go Crazy, up 11 places to Number 14; Becky Hill & Sigala’s Heaven On My Mind jumps eight spots to Number 23; PS1’s Fake Friends ft. Alex Hosking lifts nine places to Number 31); and Pop Smoke’s Dior re-enters at Number 37 following the release of a deluxe version of his posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.



Finally, two more brand-new entries land in this week’s Top 40. On Deck by North London rapper Abra Cadabra becomes his first chart hit at Number 39, and Kygo & Tina Turner’s remix of Tina’s classic hit What’s Love Got to Do With It debuts at Number 40. The entry marks Tina’s first new Top 40 hit since 2004’s Open Arms (25), though her signature hit The Best did re-enter the Top 10 in 2010 following a fan campaign.