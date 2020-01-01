Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing postponed due to hackers

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing was postponed after hackers accessed the court's video link system.

The 38-year-old pop star's latest court date was scheduled for Wednesday, but four individuals "illegally accessed" the online proceedings and “refused to leave” when ordered to by the judge, according to The Blast sources.

The hackers were not authorised to listen to the private hearing, so the "frustrated" judge was forced to stop proceedings and postpone them until August.

"LACourtConnect is not authorised for use by anyone other than litigants and attorneys and others involved in a case. It is not authorised for media use," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles courts told The Blast.

"We understand that some media representatives were able to access the system yesterday. The Court is preparing an advisory to clear up any misunderstanding or misinformation about the use of the remote appearance technology."

According to reports, one of the hackers was a documentary filmmaker.

The Toxic singer is currently fighting to free herself from the conservatorship that has been in place since a 2008 meltdown led to her father being put in charge of her financial and personal affairs.