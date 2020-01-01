NEWS Liam Payne confronted ex Cheryl about her failure to stand following his X Factor audition Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Payne has confessed he confronted his former girlfriend Cheryl Cole over her failure to give him a standing ovation following his audition on The X Factor U.K. in 2010.



The star spoke with British radio show Capital Breakfast exactly 10 years after he was grouped with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan and formed One Direction.



Liam was amused as he reflected on his initial solo audition for the show, on which Cheryl was part of the judging panel. Cheryl and Liam later went on to date for two years and welcomed a son, Bear, together in 2017.

Liam auditioned with a cover of the classic Cry Me A River.



"I practiced this audition through and through and through in front of my dad, because my dad likes to think he's Simon Cowell which is hilarious," he shared.



"It went really well, I think I got a standing ovation from all the judges expect for Cheryl funnily enough," the 26-year-old remarked.



"We spoke about this and she said there was another act that Simon didn't stand up for earlier in the day and she was really angry at him, and that's why she didn't stand up," he insisted.



The star, who spoke on the show via FaceTime, also revealed his favourite One Direction song is Once In A Lifetime, commenting: "It's not one of our biggest and we've never performed it live but it holds a special place for me. It's the lyrics, that moment that everything is right."