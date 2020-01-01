Aaron Dessner 'profoundly grateful' to work with Taylor Swift on her surprise new album

The National star Aaron Dessner has professed he was honoured to be part of Taylor Swift's surprise new album, which was released at midnight on Thursday.

The musician, who teamed up with the Lover singer to co-write most of the tracks on Folklore, admitted he's 'profoundly grateful' to Swift for asking him to be part of the new release.

"I was excited and honored when Taylor approached me in late April about maybe writing some songs remotely together," Dessner said in a statement.

Swift's hitmaking process had momentum from the start, Dessner explained: "I thought it would take a while for song ideas to come and I had no expectations as far as what we could accomplish remotely," he said, "But a few hours after sharing music, my phone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a fully written version of a song (and) the momentum never really stopped."

Dessner marvelled at Swift's creative productivity: "I've rarely been so inspired by someone and it's still hard to believe this even happened - these songs came together in such a challenging time."

Dessner co-wrote 11 of the tracks with Swift and called on bandmates Bryan Devendorf and his brother Bryce Dessner to help with arrangements. Swift's regular collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon also co-wrote tracks for Folklore.

"I'm very proud of all these songs and profoundly grateful to Taylor for inviting me into and trusting me in her process," Dessner concluded, adding that Swift: "is one of the most talented, hardworking and deeply caring artists I've ever encountered."