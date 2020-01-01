Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album

Taylor Swift is to release a "surprise" album of brand new music she created during lockdown on Friday.

The pop superstar, who dropped her last record Lover last year, announced the shock release of her next studio album, Folklore, on Twitter on Thursday.

"Surprise... Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she wrote besides a black-and-white picture of her in a forest and an image of a longer statement.

In the statement, the singer revealed she has used the need to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic to work on new material and has collaborated with The National rocker Aaron Dessner, who has co-written 11 of the 16 songs, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and Jack Antonoff.

"Most of the things I had planned for this year didn't happen, but there is something I had planned that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album Folklore," she wrote. "Before this year I would've probably overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the kind of uncertainty that I can get on board with."

The 30-year-old went on to unveil the titles of the 16 tracks on the standard edition, with titles including This is Me Trying, Illicit Affairs, Mad Woman, and Hoax.

She has already filmed a music video for lead single Cardigan, which will premiere on Thursday night. The promo, which she wrote and directed, was made in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," she stated.