Kim Kardashian defends Kanye amid alleged bipolar breakdown

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on her husband Kanye West's latest antics after the rapper disparaged her in a bizarre Twitter attack.

Amid reports suggesting the reality star is seeking divorce advice after Kanye revealed the couple had considered aborting their first child, North, during an emotional political rally on Sunday, Kim is now speaking out about what appears to many to be the latest episode in West's ongoing bipolar battle.

In a statement released to media outlets, Kim wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

Explaining: "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," Kim said she felt obligated to comment because of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health.

She added, "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try (sic)."

Kim went on to call her husband 'brilliant but complicated,' and noted that his current actions do not reflect his inner self: "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions."

She ended her note by asking fans for compassion and empathy and thanked everyone who has expressed concern for the rap star's wellbeing.