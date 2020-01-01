Katy Perry insists Orando Bloom is the 'only one' who can handle her moods

Katy Perry has insisted her future husband, Orlando Bloom, is the only person who can handle her mood changes.

The Roar hitmaker, who is currently awaiting the birth of her first child with the actor, revealed Bloom is 'perfect' for her because he isn't fazed by her battle with depression.

"I showed him all of it and he still shows up and he's not fazed by it," she told radio personality, Howard Stern, on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

"That's why he's perfect, because I'm a lot," Perry confessed.

The 35-year-old, who has been open about her struggles with mental health, also recollected one very serious bout with a low mood and how she coped by making music.

"It was more than I had ever faced in my life," she explained, "I'd had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music."

Meanwhile, Perry and Bloom, who have been together since 2016, have put their wedding plans on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We cannot plan anymore in 2020, because those plans are always cancelled," she added, "Of course, that will come in the future, but for now, we want to deliver a healthy child."