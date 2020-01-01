NEWS Dave Grohl defends teachers opposed to returning to COVID-19 classrooms Newsdesk Share with :





Dave Grohl has come to the defence of teachers fighting to keep schools closed this autumn as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives.



The Foo Fighters frontman opened up about his mother's career as a teacher and has offered his support for those who want a detailed plan for keeping educators and students safe as COVID-19 cases spike in the U.S.



"When it comes to the daunting question of reopening schools, America's educators deserve a plan, not a trap," said Grohl during his In Defence of Our Teachers audio piece - the latest instalment of his ongoing Dave's True Stories Instagram series.



Grohl praised his mother, telling listeners: "As a single mother of two, she tirelessly devoted her life to the service of others, both at home and at work."



He described his mother's dedicated approach, explaining: "Never one to just point at a blackboard and recite lessons for kids to mindlessly memorise, she was an engaging educator, invested in the well-being of each and every student who sat in her class."



Dave went on to slam U.S. leader Donald Trump's handling of school re-openings, and accused the President of bad planning and running a 'conductor-less orchestra'.



Trump has threatened to cut off education funding to states who don't open schools in August.



California Governor Gavin Newsom has already defied the President, announcing public schools in the state will remain closed for the foreseeable future.



America's schools were closed in March.