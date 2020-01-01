Meek Mill addresses Kim Kardashian cheating accusations

Meek Mill has fired back at allegations he had an affair with Kanye West's wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Yeezus rapper accused his wife on Twitter during what appeared to be a bipolar meltdown on Tuesday night as he revealed he has been 'trying to divorce' the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star since 2018, due to the alleged fling.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek (Mill) at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)," Kanye wrote.

Now Meek has addressed the allegations, taking to social media on Wednesday with two cryptic posts that appear to deny an affair took place, without naming Kim or Kanye.

"S**t is cappp (lies) cmon..." he wrote on Twitter, hours after posting about loyalty on his Instagram Story.

"Some people aren't loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty," a quote from a phone screenshot read, "I had to learn this through experience."

Meek's responses arrived the same day Kim released a statement asking fans for compassion as Kanye battles his latest bipolar episode.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kardashian stated, adding: "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."