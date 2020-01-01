Jamie Lynn Spears calls for compassion for mental health sufferers

Jamie Lynn Spears has urged fans and followers on social media to respect people with mental health issues following ongoing concerns about Kanye West's wellbeing.

The actress and singer, whose sister Britney has battled mental health issues, asked her fans to show kindness to those struggling and refrain from mocking or attacking them.

Spears' comments come as Kanye West hit the headlines again for a series of rambling, paranoid tweets attacking his wife, Kim Kardashian, and members of her family.

Spears reposted one of Halsey's tweets that read: "No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn't a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

The 29-year-old country star added her own thoughts in a caption: "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same," she implored.

Spears then said she has love for anyone struggling with mental health: "I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you."