Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

As many fans voiced concerns about Kanye's mental state, Chappelle jetted off to Wyoming to be by his friend's side.

West returned to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a video of himself and the comedian hanging out with friends.

The rapper wrote: "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."

In the video, Kanye asked Dave to tell him a joke.

"We need some jokes... something to lift our spirits," Kanye said, prompting Dave to quip he does not tell uplifting jokes.

Overnight, West accused his wife, Kim Kardashian, of trying to "lock him up" and compared his life to the movie Get Out.

The tweets came a day after the rapper hit the headlines at a political rally in South Carolina after tearfully revealing that he and Kim considered aborting their daughter, North.

Reports suggest Kim was 'furious' about what her husband said onstage, and is worried about him amid concerns he's having a bipolar episode.