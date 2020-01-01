Drake sets Twitter ablaze after he name-checks Stormzy's ex Maya Jama

Drake has set Twitter alight after name-checking British rapper Stormzy's ex-love Maya Jama in his latest track.

The One Dance hitmaker gave a shout-out to TV and radio presenter Maya in the opening few bars of his new song with British rapper Headie One, Only You Freestyle, which was released on Monday.

In the opening lines of the track, Drake raps: “Chubbs might jam this yute (youth) for a chain, and gave it to a sweet one, called that Maya Jama.”

The reference to the former BBC Radio 1 DJ saw fans flock to social media to speculate on the Shut Up rapper's reaction.

“Drake dropping maya jama name stormzy u have 24 hours to respond,” wrote one Twitter user.

A second fan wrote: “Drake calling Maya Jama a sweet one on the opening verse... Stormzy is somewhere SCREAMING.”

“I know stormzy was punching the air when he heard drake drop that maya jama bar,” added another.

The Vossi Bop star, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., split with Maya last August after four years of dating, amid mounting rumours he'd had an affair with singer Jorja Smith, with many speculating the tune Lessons on his album Heavy Is the Head is a confession of his alleged wrongdoing.

In Lessons, the 26-year-old referenced "doing the dirt" and making "coward moves." He also rapped: "I can't even look you in the eye, that's 'cause of shame."

In an interview with the BBC Radio 1Xtra Breakfast Show last December, Stormzy denied he had cheated, explaining: "It was a hot topic and I'm going on record now and I'm apologising. I'm trying to lay it all bare and be very truthful and be very clear in my truth. I'm not trying to shy away from it."