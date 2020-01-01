NEWS Wizkid: I have Damian Marley on the album, that session changed my life Newsdesk Share with :





Wizkid joins Rebecca Judd on Apple Music today following the recent release of his new single 'Smile’ featuring H.E.R. In the interview on today’s show, he talks about working with Skepta, Ella Mai, Burna Boy and Damian Marley on his upcoming album ‘Made in Lagos', being a perfectionist, what he’s been doing during lockdown, how he celebrates his birthday (he turned 30 earlier this month), his respect for fellow African musicians and producers, and more.

On having Skepta, Ella Mai, Burna Boy and Damian Marley on his new album...



I've got Ella Mai on the album on a very amazing song that I love. I have Skepta on the album, we made some magic on that. I have Damian Marley on that, big shout out to Damian. That was a very spiritual session, that session actually changed my life...It was amazing. He's one of the most centered people I've ever met, just calm, just he's on like just on one wave. The spirit in the room was just amazing. We spoke about family before we even made the record, and we made magic. So big shout out to Damian, man…Skep and I have this relationship, I feel like we're always going to make amazing music and it's always going to be amazing...Yeah, I've got something with Burna [Boy] as well. My album is crazy incredible, okay?



On working with H.E.R. on new track 'Smile’…



The crazy thing is, she actually like heard the song, I played H.E.R the record and she heard it. She was like, "Yo, I love this one, I need to go on it." Because it was so crazy because I had a session at the studio where I normally record and I think Stormzy had the room upstairs and he was recording a song with H.E.R at that time, I think for his album, I think, so that was how we met. She listened to that record. I think that was the only song I actually played H.E.R and she was like, “Yeah”.



On being a perfectionist and making his new album…



The crazy thing is I'm kind of like a, I hate to use the word perfectionist, because I believe there’s…nobody's perfect in life, but I try to get as close to perfect that I can get. So it's like, for me, just making the album was just me showing the growth in the music, experiences of my life, just where I'm at, the journey for me getting here. It's just been an amazing journey and I feel like this album kind of expresses that. So I'm very, very, very, very excited about this project.



On what he’s been doing during lockdown…



I've been well, just spending time with family and just taking this time out to really appreciate the little things. It's a crazy time right now. And I think one of the most amazing things this has taught us all is how important family is, you know, so I've been spending a lot of time with my son, man. He wakes me up every morning.



On what he did for his birthday (he turned 30 earlier this month)…



I like to just stay, spend time with family, eat good food. Because, to be honest, every day of my life I'm outside, I'm partying, it's something different, so for my birthday, I just like to do what I want to do, which is just chill. Like I'm a chill person. I don't really like doing much, you know?



On feeling blessed…



It's been blessed, as you know, there's been ups and downs. It's been living with no regrets. It's been amazing, man. I wouldn't go back in time and change anything that happened in my life because everything kind of adds up to where I am today. So I just feel very blessed and I'm enjoying the journey. I wake up every morning enjoying, I enjoy the ups and downs. I enjoy all of that.



On African musicians and producers...



To be honest, when I basically started making my thing, my own thing is just like, I've always seen African artists and African producers are some of the most amazing human beings, talented human beings. So for me, seeing everybody get that shot right now and I'm just playing my own little role, like I said, it's a blessing, man. Like I'm happy. I'm on the side. I'm that guy that's just like, "Yo, Rema, just keep going, Burna, keep going.”...And there's more, you know? There's more, there's more talented kids that I feel like they deserve a chance to actually make it to the world, because thinking of coming from a place where there's actually no industry, there's no structure to how everything is made is, it's basically you and your team. For the world to recognise that, it's just an amazing thing, man. And I like, I just want to tell every African artists out there, you guys are amazing. You guys are some of the most amazing human beings, making music, life, general, like period.



On backing emerging African artists…



Whenever I can, man, I big up guys. I'm at their shows, like I'm just a little piece in this puzzle, you know, I'm just little play my own little part. I don't ever see myself as anything, you know? I'm just, we're just friends and I'm just cheering my brothers on and my sisters on. So, yeah, man, that's how I feel.