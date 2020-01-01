Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to the movie Get Out.

The rapper, who recently announced he's going to run for the position of U.S. president, hit headlines over the weekend when he held his first campaign rally and tearfully admitted that he and Kim had almost had their daughter North aborted.

It was claimed that Kim was "furious" for what Kanye said during the rally, and is worried about him amid concerns he's having another bipolar episode, and the Yeezy star told fans she'd later attempted to have him locked up.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he wrote.

Kanye later tweeted: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters (sic) life yesterday.

"Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why."

Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning Get Out tells the story of a young black man who goes to visit his white girlfriend's family but isn't prepared for the horrors in store for him. While it's a horror film on the surface, it's also Peele's take on the issue of systemic racism around the world.

Kanye also addressed Kim's former sex tape as he wrote: "I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape (sic).

"I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me."

Continuing his rant, Kanye then turned his attention to mother-in-law Kris Jenner, tweeting: "Kriss (sic) don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.

"I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore."

Elsewhere in his tweets, Kanye revealed that Shia LaBeouf was meant to star in his first Yeezy collaboration with Gap but didn't show up, and claimed that Vogue boss Anna Wintour hadn't approved of his deal with Gap.

Later, Kanye insisted he was going to "focus on the music now", and plugged his new album Donda - named after his late mother - which is due for release on Friday.

Kim and Kris have yet to respond to Kanye's claims on their social media pages.