Billie Eilish was 'super religious' as a child

Billie Eilish has revealed she was a "super religious" child, but one day her faith "just completely went away".

The 18-year-old opened up about her beliefs on a recent episode of her Apple Music radio show, me & dad radio, telling her listeners: "I don't know if any of you know - I don't think I've ever talked about it. When I was little, when I was a little kid, I was super religious for no damn reason.

"My family never was religious. I didn't know anyone that was religious. And for some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious... And then at one point, I don't know what happened. It just completely went away."

The change of direction came so quickly that Billie felt "almost anti-religious for no reason" for a brief period.

"And I don't know why that happened. I don't know what made me that way," she mused. "And then after that period of my life, I've loved the idea of other beliefs. And I think people with closed minds, people like me from a couple years ago - I think that's very pathetic to have a closed mind. It's very lame. I love hearing people's beliefs."

As well as enjoying lively debates about faith and what people believe in, the Bad Guy star is now in a more neutral position when it comes to her own religion.

"I don't not believe and I don't do believe. I'm in a very neutral position. I'm open to every belief pretty much," she explained, adding that she likes the "idea that there's a God."

"So why not? How would I know? I'm not going to say I know - I don't, nobody knows," she concluded.