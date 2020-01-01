Trey Songz slams Kanye West for standing 'in the way of progress' after controversial rally

Trey Songz took aim at Kanye West for being "in the way of progress" after the rapper shared his controversial views on revered anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman.

During his first presidential rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday, Kanye claimed former slave Tubman, who fled a plantation before returning 19 times to assist at least 70 others, did not free slaves, insisting, "She just had them work for other white people!"

Sharing a clip from the rally on his Instagram page, which features a woman saying, "Yo, we're leaving right now," following the slave comments, Trey wrote: "They been sayin man Trey need to call these n****s before he just put em online blastin.

"Ye you in the way of progress foreal (sic), how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him."

Trey was one of many of Kanye's musical peers to slam the star, with rapper Q-Tip also weighing in by simply posted an image of Tubman along with the caption “#Hero,” while Noname didn't hold back and tweeted: “KEEP HARRIET TUBMAN NAME OUT YOUR F**KING MOUTH!!!!!!!”

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed the rapper-turned-politician, who suffers from bipolar disorder, with The View co-host Meghan McCain writing: "Kanye West needs serious help, not media coverage."

Kanye has yet to respond to his critics on Twitter - however, he did share two sketches of the White House, with the worlds "Vision" and "The West Wing", alongside the hashtag "2020VISION".