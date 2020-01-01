Chris Cornell's daughter launches mental health talk show

Chris Cornell's daughter has launched a weekly Instagram series to chat about mental health.

Lily Cornell Silver's show, Mind Wide Open premiered on Monday, her late dad's birthday.

The first episode featured a conversation with author Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, the founder of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.

"As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects," Lily said in a statement.

She continued: "There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing."

The 20-year-old added she intended to give voice to such issues, "by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open."

Future episodes will feature mental health, emotional intelligence, psychology and wellness experts like Dr Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Lily and her family celebrated what would have been Chris' 56th birthday on Monday by dropping the late rocker's previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses song Patience.

Cornell, who battled mental health and substance abuse issues, took his own life in May 2017.