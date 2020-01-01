NEWS Little Mix The Search coming to BBC One this autumn Newsdesk Share with :





BBC One today confirms that the brand new show Little Mix The Search will be shown on the channel this autumn.



Little Mix announced the news today via their social media platforms with a first-look video from the show, and a teaser look at the set:



Perrie says: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”



Jade adds: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”



Little Mix The Search will see the multi-award winning group (Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock) creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent. The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.



The production team are following the latest government guidelines on Covid-19 to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibility. Further updates about the series will be made in due course.



Little Mix The Search is a ModestTV production for BBC One, commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning. The Executive Producer for ModestTV is Andrea Hamilton, and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace.