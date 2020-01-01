Kanye West urged to seek 'serious help' following controversial presidential rally

Kanye West has been urged to seek "serious help" following his outburst on slavery and abortion at his first presidential rally yesterday.

The Gold Digger hitmaker wore a bulletproof 'Security' vest as he took over the Exquis Event Center and shared his beliefs about slavery, social media, and the opioid crisis in America amid his bid to take over the White House in November.

While the star discussed his anti-abortion stance, revealing his mum Donda - the namesake of his forthcoming album, released this Friday - "saved his life" after his dad pressured her for an abortion, and admitting he and wife Kim Kardashian considered an abortion with daughter North, it was his views about activist Harriet Tubman that most riled fans.

During the rally, Kanye claimed the activist, who fled a slave plantation before returning 19 times, helping at least 70 others to freedom via the “underground railway” - the network of secret routes that enabled their escape - did not free slaves, insisting, "She just had them work for other white people!"

Taking to Twitter in their hordes, fans slammed the rapper-turned-politician, who suffers from bipolar disorder, with The View co-host Meghan McCain writing: "Kanye West needs serious help, not media coverage."

"Kanye West needs help, and it’s a shame that him not getting it is going to cost the Black community which he once cared for so deeply," added writer Frederick Joseph, as others called on the media to "stop picking on Kanye West, and get the man the help he needs right now".

"If Kanye West is having a meltdown maybe it’s best for the press to just leave him alone and encourage him to get the help that he needs as a human being," another reflected. "Judging his outrageous comments about Harriet Tubman and other matters is not going to help the situation if he is not well."

Kanye has yet to respond to his critics on Twitter - however, he did share two sketches of the White House, with the worlds "Vision" and "The West Wing", alongside the hashtag "2020VISION".