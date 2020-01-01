NEWS Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' confession inspires ex-lover's new track Newsdesk Share with :





August Alsina is making the most of his past romance with Jada Pinkett Smith by releasing a new song about their affair.



The 48-year-old actress came clean about her "entanglement" with the singer during a recent episode of her Red Table Talk show on Facebook Watch, revealing she and August hooked up while she and her husband, Will Smith, were separated five years ago.



Jada's comments have inspired the 27-year-old star's new track, Entanglements, which features Rick Ross.



"The definition of entanglement/It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets/Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship/But you’re still f**kin’ with me," Alsina sings, adding, "That ain’t my girl, but I got the key/To the crib and to your car (To the crib and to her heart)/She don’t wanna label s**t but she needs me in her life."



He also almost namechecks his famous ex-lover and mentions her former Matrix film, singing, "Shawty leanin’ on my shoulder, got her questionin’ my willpower/Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid/Mornin’ down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it/Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it."