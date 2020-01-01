Nick Jonas still smitten with beautiful bride on her birthday

Nick Jonas paid a special tribute to his actress wife Priyanka Chopra as she turned 38 on Saturday.

The Sucker singer marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a snap of the loved-up pair cuddling up and adding a sweet caption.

"I could stare into your eyes forever," the 27-year-old star gushed. "I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

Nick’s father Kevin Jonas also paid tribute to his daughter-in-law on her special day, taking to Instagram to send her a message.

“Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. You bring joy to our family. Love you!” Accompanying the birthday wishes, Kevin posted a photo from Priyanka and Nick’s engagement ceremony which featured the happy couple smiling alongside both sets of parents.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 following a whirlwind courtship and recently celebrated the second anniversary of its first date in May.

The Baywatch star wrote: "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights."