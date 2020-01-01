NEWS Joel Corry and MNEK challenge Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Joel Corry & MNEK’s Head & Heart is challenging for the top spot, up one place to Number 2 after 48 hours. The track is currently 1,500 chart sales behind current Number 1, Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo. If the pair can surpass the current chart topper, it’ll be both artists’ first Number 1.



Savage Love is on track to hold on at Number 1 for a fourth consecutive week as it leads on early streaming figures.



DJ Khaled is back and could earn the two highest new entries this week with Drake-assisted singles Popstar (8) and Greece (11).



Three classic Joy Division singles reissued on vinyl for their 40th anniversary currently feature in the Top 40: Love Will Tear Us Apart (12), Atmosphere (21) and Transmission (23).



Swedish Production duo Jubël could earn their first Top 20 with their remix of Toploader’s Dancing in the Moonlight featuring singer-songwriter Neimy, currently up nine places to Number 13.



Ava Max’s Kings & Queens is on course for a new peak, so far up seven places to Number 14.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.