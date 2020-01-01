Pink praises 'brave' dad as he has back surgery while undergoing cancer treatment

Pink has paid tribute to her father after he underwent back surgery on Wednesday amid his treatment for prostate cancer.

The singer shared a snap of her dad Jim laying on a hospital bed while wearing a face mask and holding the hand of his wife.

"This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery," the 40-year-old wrote alongside the Instagram post.

"He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, (and) lost function in his legs," she explained.

Praising her father's doctor, Pink said the medical professional had also treated her husband, motocross rider Carey Hart: "My battered and bruised husband shared his brilliant doctor... Dr. Bray of DISC sports and Spine Center (I love this man with all of my heart) all three of these aforementioned men actually."

She added that her father is in high spirits: "Here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better."

Pink concluded her post by telling fans the surgery went well.

"(He's) talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell," she finished.