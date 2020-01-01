JAY-Z booted Bun B from Beyonce's Check On It video set

JAY-Z had fellow rapper Bun B kicked off the set of Beyonce's Check On It video shoot after objecting to other men ogling the superstar in her "skimpy outfits."

Bun B featured on the track alongside Slim Thug, but the artists weren't allowed to watch Beyonce dance seductively for the camera.

"We're on the set and we're filming the video, and if you look at the video, there's a lot of kind of skimpy outfits," Bun shared on The Nostalgia Mixtape podcast, revealing both he and his wife Queenie, who was by his side, were in awe of the young Beyonce.

"Queenie is there also, so it's not like I'm there salivating over another woman," he continued, "But we're like, 'Whoa, this is crazy. Beyonce's dancing in this short skirt and she's dancing in like, a bikini,' type of thing, you know?"

Bun recollected that Beyonce and her backup dancers were using chairs as props for the video: "They've got a leg up on (a) chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you're staring hard enough."

However, the rapper was soon ushered offset after JAY-Z heard how many men were in the studio.

Bun explained: "So they (assistants) immediately come over to us and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms and we're told to stay there until we have to shoot. We're not allowed to watch Beyonce dance anymore."

He recalled Beyonce saying: "'I'm so sorry you guys had to leave the room but Jay's not comfortable,' and we're all like, 'We understand fully, that's no problem, we're happy to be here'."