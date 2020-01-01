Miley Cyrus' mom calls singer the 'cleanest person I know'

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish has praised the singer's dedication to her sobriety, calling her "the cleanest person" she knows.

The 27-year-old singer has been open with her drink and drug experimentation over the years but, once things became too difficult to handle, she got clean. Miley even stopped smoking marijuana in 2017 and, despite admitting a year later that Tish had got her back into smoking the substance, it seems she's stopped once again.

In a recent interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Tish gushed about her daughter's determination, insisting: "First of all, Miley doesn't even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn't drink. She's the cleanest person I know. She's like, she's just so solid."

Tish, who also shares daughters Brandi, 33, Noah, 20, and sons Trace, 31, and Braison, 26, with husband Billy Ray Cyrus, admitted that Miley's decision to ditch weed changed their relationship for the better.

"There were those times where she was pushing the boundaries, and we were arguing and I was punishing her... just being a full mama bear," she sighed. "But I think she always knew that I did those things because I loved her. And so, it just worked."

Now Miley is an inspiration to her 53-year-old mother, with Tish smiling: "She is just so unbelievable. She's just incredible. That's all I can say about her. She likes yoga and working out, eats clean and all this. So whatever I did, I feel like I did right."